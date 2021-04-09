- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Dubai issues revised timings for restaurants, cafes, hotels
Authorities will carry out intensive inspection campaigns to ensure compliance and violators will be penalised.
Restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels in Dubai have been directed to close by 4am during the holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13.
According to the latest guidelines issued by the Dubai Municipality, food outlets should stop taking food orders by 3am during the holy month.
A notice issued to food outlets read: “Based on the decision issued by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management regarding the Covid-19 protocols, Dubai Municipality directs all restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels facilities to close by 4am during the month of Ramadan and to stop receiving food orders by 3am.”
DM also warned that its teams are carrying out intensive inspection campaigns to ensure compliance to Covid safety protocols and added that non-compliant establishments will be penalised.
According to the latest Ramadan prayer time table issued by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, suhoor time on the first day of the holy month will end at 4.39am (time when fast begins) and iftar will be at 6.44pm, making the fasting hours in Dubai on Day 1 to be 14 hours and five minutes.
All restaurants and cafes across the city have been operating at 50 per cent capacity since February this year to help curb the spread of Covid-19.
