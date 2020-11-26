News
RAK Police rescue injured man from mountain

Hesham Ahmed Salah/Dubai
Filed on November 26, 2020
Image: @rakpoliceghq/Twitter

Rescue team reached the man, who had broken his leg while climbing, in 20 minutes.

An Asian man, who was injured and stranded in the mountains, was rescued by a team from the Ras Al Khaimah Police.

It took the Search and Rescue team at the Air Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police only 20 minutes to reach the 30-year-old man who had broken his leg while climbing the mountains.

The police took the injured man to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah for treatment.




