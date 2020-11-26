RAK Police rescue injured man from mountain
Rescue team reached the man, who had broken his leg while climbing, in 20 minutes.
An Asian man, who was injured and stranded in the mountains, was rescued by a team from the Ras Al Khaimah Police.
It took the Search and Rescue team at the Air Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police only 20 minutes to reach the 30-year-old man who had broken his leg while climbing the mountains.
November 26, 2020
The police took the injured man to Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah for treatment.
20 #_ pic.twitter.com/CYIYnOtnbc— (@UAE_AJIL) November 26, 2020
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature drops to 7.7°C in...
The top temperature will be 32 degrees in inland areas, according to... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed receives Indian Minister of...
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar conveyed to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince the ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Two Dubai roads to be renamed Kite Beach Street
The Kite Beach Street stretches 1,500m, has 370 parking slots, and... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man cleared of barging into Dubai firm,...
He demanded funds be deposited in his bank account. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Private hospitals start...
Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres set up in hospital compounds. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE has world’s most beautiful winter, says ...
Unified tourism identity, national campaign launched READ MORE
-
News
Covid-hit expats to return to UAE, thanks to...
The impact of Covid-19 on expats leaving the country has not been as... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews