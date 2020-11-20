UAE weather: Heavy rains lash Fujairah’s Al Hayl area
Motorists navigate flooded roads in the area.
Heavy rain lashed Al Hayl area in Fujairah on Friday. A video posted by the Storm Centre showed motorists navigating flooded roads.
: #_— (@Storm_centre) November 20, 2020
20-11-2020 pic.twitter.com/aE13rymwXw
The weather bureau had earlier sent out a warning alerting residents about the wet weather conditions in Al Hayl area. Motorists in the affected areas have been advised to drive with extreme caution.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Humid Friday with rains expected in...
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 10.... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Humid, misty evening in parts after...
Friday's top temperature will be 34 degrees, according to the NCM. READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi: Over 700 drivers cut traffic black...
Abu Dhabi Police has held successful traffic point reduction courses. READ MORE
-
Government
Covid-19: Ras Al Khaimah Ruler announces 50%...
The initiative reflects Ruler's commitment to mitigate the economic... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews