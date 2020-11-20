News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE weather: Heavy rains lash Fujairah’s Al Hayl area

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on November 20, 2020
File photo

Motorists navigate flooded roads in the area.

Heavy rain lashed Al Hayl area in Fujairah on Friday. A video posted by the Storm Centre showed motorists navigating flooded roads.

The weather bureau had earlier sent out a warning alerting residents about the wet weather conditions in Al Hayl area. Motorists in the affected areas have been advised to drive with extreme caution.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201208&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209111&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 