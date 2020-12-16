Rain prayer in UAE: Timings announced across emirates

Rain prayers to be offered on Friday, December 18.

Mosques across the UAE will host special rain prayers on Friday, December 18. The Salaat Al Istisqaa will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayers.

On Wednesday, State news agency Wam tweeted the timings of the prayer across the emirates:

>> Abu Dhabi: 12:12pm

>> Dubai: 12:09pm

>> Sharjah: 12:08pm

>> Ajman: 12:08pm

>> UAQ: 12:07pm

>> RAK: 12:06pm

>> Fujairah: 12.04pm

>> Khor Fakkan: 12:04pm

>> Al Ain: 12:07pm

>> Al Dhafra: 12:15pm