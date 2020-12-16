News
Rain prayer in UAE: Timings announced across emirates

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 16, 2020
File photo (Ryan Lim).

Rain prayers to be offered on Friday, December 18.

Mosques across the UAE will host special rain prayers on Friday, December 18. The Salaat Al Istisqaa will be offered 10 minutes before the Friday prayers.

ALSO READ: How to offer the rain prayer

On Wednesday, State news agency Wam tweeted the timings of the prayer across the emirates:

>> Abu Dhabi: 12:12pm

>> Dubai: 12:09pm

>> Sharjah: 12:08pm

>> Ajman: 12:08pm

>> UAQ: 12:07pm

>> RAK: 12:06pm

>> Fujairah: 12.04pm

>> Khor Fakkan: 12:04pm

>> Al Ain: 12:07pm

>> Al Dhafra: 12:15pm




