sahim@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 8, 2021 | Last updated on July 8, 2021 at 03.20 pm

Proud of my team: Sheikh Hamdan praises security forces over Jebel Ali Port fire response

The fire on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port was brought under control in 40 minutes.

“Proud of my team.”

This is how Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, appreciated the Emirate’s security forces for swiftly controlling a massive blaze that broke out in a ship at the Jebel Ali Port.

Sheikh Hamdan, who is also Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, posted to his Instagram stories a photo collage of multiple teams in action at the fire site.

“Proud of my team,” he captioned the story that had images of Mona Al Marri, director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police; Major-General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, director-general of Dubai Civil Defence; and firefighting teams at the site.

Dubai's Jebel Ali Port fire: Citizens, expats praise frontline heroes

The fire caused by an explosion within a container on board a ship at Jebel Ali Port late on Wednesday was brought under control in 40 minutes. No casualties were reported.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, also took to Twitter to thank emergency responders and security personnel.

. — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) July 8, 2021

Sheikh Maktoum tweeted his gratitude to the Dubai Civil Defence and security forces.

He also appreciated the port authorities for resuming ship movement quickly.

HH Sheikh @MaktoumMohammed, today morning, visited Jebel Ali Port to direct efforts to ensure undisrupted continuation of the facility's operations. pic.twitter.com/g0kd1xiEEP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 8, 2021

Sheikh Maktoum thanked the Government of Dubai Media Office for reassuring the public after the incident.

He was referring to the fact that the media office released live updates about the incident well past midnight on Wednesday.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com