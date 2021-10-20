Prophet Muhammad birthday: Free public parking announced in Abu Dhabi
Public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region will follow Friday schedule
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that its surface public parking spaces will be free of charge during the Prophet’s Birthday Holiday.
It also announced the working hours of Customer’s Happiness Centres, Darb timings and bus and ferry services schedules.
Surface parking spaces will be free of charge during the holiday starting Thursday, 21st October until 7:59 am on Saturday, 23rd October. Additionally, Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will be free of charge during the official holiday.
The Centre calls upon the public not to park their vehicles in prohibited areas and not to block the traffic flow, urging them to adhere to the regulations regarding the resident permit parking spaces from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am.
ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday on Thursday, 21st October, and will resume working on Sunday, 24th October.
Customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using ITC’s website, Darbi website and app and Darb app. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 around the clock.
ITC announced that Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Thursday. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday during usual peak hours from 7:00 to 9:00 am, and from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.
As for public transport services during the holiday, public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region will follow Friday schedule.
Public ferry services between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands will work according to their current schedule.
Public transport users are requested to follow the precautionary measures while using buses or ferries and use Darbi app to check trip timings and avoid waiting in the stations.
