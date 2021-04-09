Prince Philip passes away: UAE leaders pay tribute

Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed send condolence messages

The President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of Prince Philip.

In the cable, the President expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to Queen Elizabeth ll.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables of condolences to Queen Elizabeth ll.