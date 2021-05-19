Photos: When lionesses, cheetahs and tigers were spotted on UAE roads, streets

Authorities on Tuesday confirmed that a wild animal was on the loose in a residential community in Dubai.
A wild animal is on the loose in a residential community in Dubai, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, May 18. A video of what looks like a jaguar or a leopard in the garden of a villa in Springs 3 has gone viral, causing panic in the community. While trained professionals conduct an extensive search to locate and capture the animal, here are other instances when lionesses, tigers and cheetahs were spotted taking a drive in the back of vehicles on highways, strolling down UAE streets, and... well, catching the ferry.