News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Photos: UAE National Day spirit soars in six continents

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on December 1, 2020

Dubai

Zurich

Manila

Tokyo

Flags in all shapes and sizes waved across the world to mark the 49th UAE National Day

The UAE flag is fluttering high and proud across six continents as part of a campaign launched by Emirates Airline. Flags in all shapes and sizes were waved to mark the 49th UAE National Day by the airline’s ground operations employees.

At the Dubai International Airport, employees held flags and formed the number ‘49’.

“With patriotic shades of red, black, green and white, the shows of national pride by Emirates employees were inspired by the achievements of the UAE, as well as its significant place on the world stage as a transport, tourism and trade hub,” the airline said in a statement.

Emirates currently flies to 99 destinations, and the airline continues to “safely and gradually restore its global network to pre-pandemic levels”.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201203&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209741&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 