Photos: UAE National Day spirit soars in six continents

Flags in all shapes and sizes waved across the world to mark the 49th UAE National Day

The UAE flag is fluttering high and proud across six continents as part of a campaign launched by Emirates Airline. Flags in all shapes and sizes were waved to mark the 49th UAE National Day by the airline’s ground operations employees.

At the Dubai International Airport, employees held flags and formed the number ‘49’.

“With patriotic shades of red, black, green and white, the shows of national pride by Emirates employees were inspired by the achievements of the UAE, as well as its significant place on the world stage as a transport, tourism and trade hub,” the airline said in a statement.

Emirates currently flies to 99 destinations, and the airline continues to “safely and gradually restore its global network to pre-pandemic levels”.