Photos: UAE National Day spirit soars in six continents
Flags in all shapes and sizes waved across the world to mark the 49th UAE National Day
The UAE flag is fluttering high and proud across six continents as part of a campaign launched by Emirates Airline. Flags in all shapes and sizes were waved to mark the 49th UAE National Day by the airline’s ground operations employees.
At the Dubai International Airport, employees held flags and formed the number ‘49’.
“With patriotic shades of red, black, green and white, the shows of national pride by Emirates employees were inspired by the achievements of the UAE, as well as its significant place on the world stage as a transport, tourism and trade hub,” the airline said in a statement.
Emirates currently flies to 99 destinations, and the airline continues to “safely and gradually restore its global network to pre-pandemic levels”.
-
Government
National Day: 'We are on track to making UAE the...
Leader lauds UAE's achievements during Covid-19 pandemic and Israel... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'UAE weathers challenges of 2020'
VP lauds UAE's response to Covid pandemic, talks about country's... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE court orders customer to repay Dh2m loan to...
He alleged the bank manipulated his loan contract, which was found... READ MORE
-
Government
National Day: 'Looking to future with optimism is ...
President pays tribute to nation's frontliners in their fight against ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews