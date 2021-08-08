Photos: UAE, India hold naval drill off Abu Dhabi coast
The Emirates participated in the exercise with Al Dhafra, a Baynunah class-guided missile corvette, and one AS–565B Panther helicopter.
The UAE and India carried out a naval exercise off the coast of Abu Dhabi on Saturday, reflecting a rapid upswing in military cooperation between the two countries.
India-UAE Bilateral Naval exercise ‘Zayed Talwar 2021’ off #AbuDhabi on 07 Aug 21.#INSKochi, with integral #SeaKing MK 42B helos, deployed in the #PersianGulf exercised with UAES AL - Dhafra, a Baynunah class guided missile corvette & AS – 565B Panther helicopter (1/2). pic.twitter.com/LOrQqbyblR— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 8, 2021
The Emirates participated in the exercise with Al Dhafra, a Baynunah class-guided missile corvette, and one AS–565B Panther helicopter, officials said.
The Indian Navy deployed its warship INS Kochi and two integral Sea King MK 42B helicopters for the ‘Zayed Talwar’ exercise, they added.
“As part of the exercise, the ships undertook tactical manoeuvres, over-the-horizon targeting, search and rescue, and electronic warfare drill to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies,” Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.
He said helicopters were extensively used all through the exercise, ranging from search and rescue operations to the passing of targeting data to ships for simulated missile engagement drills.
The naval exercise came a week after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the UAE.
