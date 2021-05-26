- EVENTS
Photos: Supermoon sparkles in UAE sky
This full moon is the second of three supermoons in 2021.
Star- and moon gazers were wowed as the year’s biggest and brightest supermoon rose over the UAE on Wednesday evening.
Stargazers in the country joined millions around the world in taking in the spectacular sight.
The Super Blood moon visible from Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) May 26, 2021
Neeraj Murali/KT
Share your #SuperBloodMoon photos in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/lZuXafyN2d
This full moon is the second of three supermoons in 2021, with the last one taking place on June 24.
'Biggest' supermoon in UAE: All you need to know
May’s supermoon appears big and bright in the sky because of its closeness to Earth, passing within just 357,500km of our planet. This month’s full moon is also known as the Flower Moon, named after the wildflowers blooming in the northern hemisphere.
