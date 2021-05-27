Photos: Stunning new mosque opens in Dubai

The Sheikha Ali Mosque can accommodate up to 650 worshippers.

A stunning new mosque has been opened in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

With a built-up area of 1,172 square metres, it serves the residential and business communities adjacent to the Dubai Digital Park (DDP). It has 60 parking spaces and five retail outlets.

Muammar Al Katheeri, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Smart City at DSOA, said: “The new place of worship brings the total number of mosques in DSO to four. We are confident that with its unique and smart designs, it is a great addition to the aesthetic landscape of Dubai.”