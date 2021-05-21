Photos: Sheikha Jawaher visits Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

She called on parents to double their efforts in bringing kids closer to books.

Books will help the new generation realise their aspirations and take the UAE into the future, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), said on Friday as she visited the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF).

Calling on parents to bring children closer to books, Sheikh Jawaher said: “His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has planted the seeds of knowledge to enable you to reap its fruits.”

“The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is a key component of Sharjah’s cultural project. It stimulates creativity and innovation and serves as a bridge between our children and literature and various arts. Through their interactions with authors and artists at SCRF, children have the opportunity to expand their horizons and become a part of a global intellectual culture that unites all civilised communities.”

By helping children explore the wonders of the written word and making knowledge resources accessible to them, parents can strengthen their moral values and instil in them a sense of belonging and national pride, Sheikha Jawaher said.

She also urged all educational and academic entities to take full advantage of the learning opportunities provided at SCRF 2021 to promote critical and creative thinking.

By integrating the vital role of parents with that of educational and cultural institutions in fueling the holistic development of children, Sharjah has created a supportive ecosystem that emulates a sustainable global society, Sheikha Jawaher said.

The 12th edition of the SCRF, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme, ‘For Your Imagination’, will until May 29 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

More than 500 exciting events, shows and activities are lined up to keep kids engaged throughout the 11-day festival. Over two dozen famous authors from around the world are also taking part in the literary extravaganza that has been expanded beyond Sharjah.

At the fest, children of all ages are transported to a wonderful world of innovative edutainment as popular artists. Arab superstars are also set to regale the youngsters with a series of theatrical shows.

The festival will welcome visitors from 4pm to 10pm every day and from 10am to 8pm on Saturdays.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com