Photos: Sheikh Sultan opens Sharjah’s largest pasture

Wam/Sharjah
Filed on November 29, 2020







About 80 farms are being housed in the 11sqkm pasture

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Al Shamal Pasture in Al Dhaid.

Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, told Sheikh Sultan that the pasture is the largest in Sharjah.

About 80 farms are being housed in the 11sqkm pasture.

During the inauguration, the Sharjah Ruler ordered the expansion of the farm area to approximately 1,800sqm instead of 900sqm to support livestock breeders.

Sheikh Sultan also planted a number of samplings in the pasture, highlighting the importance of agriculture and “preserving plant wealth”.

In its first phase, the project consists of an administrative building equipped with a majlis, offices and stores; and another building for services and housing for workers. It also has an integrated veterinary clinic.




