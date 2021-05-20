Photos: Sheikh Hamdan becomes a father, welcomes twins Yousuf Saifuddin Kapadia and Sahim Salim Published on May 20, 2021 at 22.51

The Crown Prince of Dubai got married in 2019.

1 of 7 It was a special day for the Dubai royal family as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, welcomed the birth of his twins on Thursday. The Crown Prince of Dubai first broke news of his newborns on Instagram.

2 of 7 On Thursday evening, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to post a simple image of blue and pink feet, suggesting he and his wife, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum, have welcomed a girl and a boy.

3 of 7 A Government of Dubai Media Office official confirmed the babies' names to Khaleej Times: Sheikha bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.In Arabic, Sheikha means 'princess', while Rashid means 'rightly guided'. The girl has got her mother's name, while the boy shares his with that of Sheikh Hamdan's late grandfather, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

4 of 7 Sheikh Hamdan's sisters, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikha Maryam, were among the first to offer congratulations via Instagram stories. Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from other royals, influencers and top officials.

5 of 7 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai's sons Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed, got married in a joint ceremony in 2019.

6 of 7