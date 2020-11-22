News
Photos: Sharjah's picturesque dam to get new facilities

Wam/Sharjah
Filed on November 22, 2020 | Last updated on November 22, 2020 at 07.52 pm

(Wam photos)

New facilities are set to come up in Sharjah's Al Rafisah Dam.

The picturesque dam on the Sharjah - Khor Fakkan highway will get family gathering spots and barbecue sites.

Photos: Sharjah's picturesque dam to get new facilities (KT268611122.JPG)

Photo: Wam

This came as His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the dam on Sunday.

Photos: Sharjah's picturesque dam to get new facilities (KT268601122.JPG)

Photo: Wam

The Sharjah Ruler also directed the authorities to add parking lots and additional rest rooms at the spot. A mountain path linking the current parking lots and Al Rafisa water channel will be added. This will grant visitors access to Al Rafisa towers.

Khor Fakkan amphitheatre

Sheikh Sultan also inspected the Khor Fakkan amphitheatre that is set to open soon. The project is coming up in a 400,000sqft area.

Photos: Sharjah's picturesque dam to get new facilities (KT268621122.JPG)

Photo: Wam

He gave the team directives on adding final touches to the project.

Photos: Sharjah's picturesque dam to get new facilities (KT268631122.JPG)

Photo: Wam

The amphitheatre is expected to open with a screening of the film Khor Fakkan. The film was screened first when the Sharjah Ruler inaugurated the Sharjah - Khor Fakkan Road. It will feature additional scenes to reveal more details about the time when the Portuguese invaded Khor Fakkan.




