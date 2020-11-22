Photos: Sharjah's picturesque dam to get new facilities
The Sharjah Ruler also directed the authorities to add parking lots and additional rest rooms at the spot.
New facilities are set to come up in Sharjah's Al Rafisah Dam.
The picturesque dam on the Sharjah - Khor Fakkan highway will get family gathering spots and barbecue sites.
Photo: Wam
This came as His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the dam on Sunday.
Photo: Wam
The Sharjah Ruler also directed the authorities to add parking lots and additional rest rooms at the spot. A mountain path linking the current parking lots and Al Rafisa water channel will be added. This will grant visitors access to Al Rafisa towers.
Khor Fakkan amphitheatre
Sheikh Sultan also inspected the Khor Fakkan amphitheatre that is set to open soon. The project is coming up in a 400,000sqft area.
Photo: Wam
He gave the team directives on adding final touches to the project.
Photo: Wam
The amphitheatre is expected to open with a screening of the film Khor Fakkan. The film was screened first when the Sharjah Ruler inaugurated the Sharjah - Khor Fakkan Road. It will feature additional scenes to reveal more details about the time when the Portuguese invaded Khor Fakkan.
