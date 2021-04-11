News
Photos: Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new GDRFA building

Wam/Sharjah
Filed on April 11, 2021





A new General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) building has been opened in Sharjah. The building in Muzaira'a, Al Rahmaniyah, was inaugurated by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The building houses 100 counters to receive customers and serve them quickly.

It offers services including residency and identity cards issuance.

The building’s theatre has the capacity to receive 385 people for events, conferences, lectures and other activities.

It also has a mosque that can accommodate 170 worshippers.

It features a nursery for the children of working mothers; a gymnasium equipped with the latest training equipment; and a clinic supervised by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.




