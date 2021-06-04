News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Photos: Police rescue sinking 'floating restaurant' at Dubai Creek

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 4, 2021



Supplied photos

Team managed to rescue vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time


Responding to an SOS from the owner of a floating restaurant, the Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Directorate General of Civil Defence and Dubai Municipality, managed to rescue the boat from sinking in Dubai Creek on Friday.

A joint team from the Dubai Police's Maritime Rescue Department and Civil Defence's Marine Fire and Rescue Department was formed soon after the police control room received a call for help from the owner of the restaurant, said Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station at Dubai Police.

Fully-equipped rescue boats rushed to the spot where the floating restaurant was docked and they immediately got into action.

“Divers from Dubai Police went under the vessel and attached the hoist rope of the crane to lift the boat while ensuring it was balanced. The Civil Defence's team emptied the water from the vessel to reduce the weight and facilitate the salvage operation,” explained Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at Dubai Police.

As a result of the joint efforts, the team managed to rescue the vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time.

The Director of the Ports Police Station has urged boat owners to ensure the safety of their vessels by double-checking the equipment, electronic devices, and the body of the vessel regularly.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /news/kt-debate-whom-do-you-favour-trump-or-biden macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 