Photos: Police rescue sinking 'floating restaurant' at Dubai Creek
Team managed to rescue vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time
Responding to an SOS from the owner of a floating restaurant, the Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Directorate General of Civil Defence and Dubai Municipality, managed to rescue the boat from sinking in Dubai Creek on Friday.
A joint team from the Dubai Police's Maritime Rescue Department and Civil Defence's Marine Fire and Rescue Department was formed soon after the police control room received a call for help from the owner of the restaurant, said Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, Director of the Ports Police Station at Dubai Police.
Fully-equipped rescue boats rushed to the spot where the floating restaurant was docked and they immediately got into action.
“Divers from Dubai Police went under the vessel and attached the hoist rope of the crane to lift the boat while ensuring it was balanced. The Civil Defence's team emptied the water from the vessel to reduce the weight and facilitate the salvage operation,” explained Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at Dubai Police.
As a result of the joint efforts, the team managed to rescue the vessel and lift it to the wharf in record time.
The Director of the Ports Police Station has urged boat owners to ensure the safety of their vessels by double-checking the equipment, electronic devices, and the body of the vessel regularly.
