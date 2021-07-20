Photos: Meet the UAE babies born on Eid Al Adha this year

The arrival of the newborns on an auspicious day made for double joy for all.

At the stroke of midnight on Tuesday, as the UAE marked the first day of Eid Al Adha, several families across the country welcomed newborn babies, ushering in double joy for all.

Emirati couple Mater Al Mansoori and his wife N Al Mansoori were thrilled to welcome their bundle of joy at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Their baby boy, Rashed, was born at 12:01am and weighed 2.6kg. The overjoyed parents and family said they were grateful to the Almighty for blessing them with a baby on this auspicious day.

“We have been longing for the arrival of our baby since my wife became pregnant," said the newborn's father. "This is our second child. Though the delivery was expected to be around the time of the holy festival, we did not expect that the child would be born on the day of Eid Al Adha. This is a true blessing and we do not have words to thank God. We will cherish this moment of joy and happiness for our lifetime and will be eternally grateful to the Lord Almighty for His benevolence.”

Dr Sausan Abdul Rahman and Dr Fady Georges Hachem, obstetrics and gynaecology consultants at the hospital, which welcomed three babies today, said they are happy that the newborns and mothers are healthy and safe.

“We are very happy for the couples on the birth of their newborns. The birth of a child brings a lot of joy and happiness to the family. To be blessed with a child on a special day is an incredible feeling. It has added to the joy of the parents and the families. We wish the families and the babies a very happy and healthy life,” they said.

At Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children in Abu Dhabi, there were six newborns during the first few hours of Eid Al Adha, and 12 newborns on Arafat Day — including a pair of twins.

The first baby was born to an Emirati family at 12.53am. Proud father Omar Matar Al Niyadi said the baby — who weighed 2.97kg at birth — was, in fact, due on July 30.

“We have named him Abdul Aziz. Thanks to Allah, the baby and my wife are in good health. His sister, Shamsa, who is 15 months old and also born at this hospital, was waiting for him. My wife was due on July 30, but with Allah’s willing, baby Abdul Aziz is celebrating Eid with us today.”

The second baby was born at 1.43am to the Syrian family of Mohammed Ali Al Hussein.

“Thanks to Allah for his blessings. We have named our newborn Adam. He is our third child. He weighed 3.05kg. We were expecting him in five days, but with Allah’s will, he joined our Eid celebrations today morning. His older sister Sanaa, five years old, and his brother Ahmed, four years old, have both been waiting for him.”

Baby Hamda Saeed Al Suwaidi was born to another Emirati family at 4.06am, while a fourth Emirati family welcomed their newborn at 5.15am.

The latter's father Amer said, “We have named her Shaikha. The baby and my wife are in good health, thanks to Allah. Her brothers and sisters are so excited to meet her.”

Over in Dubai, Filipino expat Marlon Sibug Borillo and his wife Esther welcomed their first baby, Elisha Alexis, at 2:09am today at Aster Hospital Qusais.

Sharing his excitement on the birth of his baby girl on the blessed day, Marlon said, “The baby weighs 3.3kg and is healthy. We are very happy and thankful for the safe delivery of our baby girl." He also expressed his gratitude to all the doctors and nurses who assisted in the process.

Indian parents Rajesh Sundararaj and Suchitra Gandhi saw their baby enter the world just a few minutes after midnight. Baby boy Triambak weighed 2.94kg and was born at 12.17am on Tuesday.

His parents commented, “It’s a beautiful feeling to welcome our first baby on a special day. We would like to thank the Prime Healthcare Group for their extended support.”

Specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Farida Pittawala also said she was “very happy to deliver the baby boy on this auspicious day”.

Another Indian expat Shahul Hameed’s wife gave birth to a baby girl, weighing 2.69kg, at 1.55am.

Ecstatic mother Sahira Karya Param said, “God is great! The doctors at Thumbay University Hospital were very cooperative. We are very thrilled and excited about the birth of our baby on this special day.”