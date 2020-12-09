Photos: Legendary singer Andrea Bocelli performs with UAE, Israeli artistes at Dubai Opera

Bocelli’s historic concert celebrates the peace momentum in the region.

The Dubai Opera hosted legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and a troupe of renowned Israeli singers including Idan Raichel as part of a historic concert. The event, titled ‘A Celebration of Peace’, was held in celebration of the growing momentum for peace in the region.

The concert, which also featured the participation of musicians from the UAE, highlights Dubai and the UAE’s global reputation as a beacon of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and a model for intercultural harmony and diversity. It also reinforces Dubai Opera’s rising profile as a unique international hub for performing arts and world-class entertainment.

Hosted by the Israel Export Institute in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Bank Hapoalim, the event was attended by an Israeli delegation that had participated in GITEX Technology Week held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6-10 December. Leading business personalities and government officials from around the world also attended the event.

The legend of the Opera and pioneer of Italian songwriting, Maestro Andrea Bocelli graced #DubaiOpera with a special performance



#_ ! pic.twitter.com/RB5NPW9uBe — Dubai Opera by Emaar (@DubaiOpera) December 9, 2020

Maestro Andrea Bocelli, said: "I am happy to have been able to give my modest contribution through the universal language of music, which transcends borders and is capable of speaking to the soul and reaching our hearts, as we continuously strive to spread the message of peace."

Conducted by Maestro Carlo Bernini, the concert included performances from popular Israeli singer, producer and performer Idan Raichel and Talia Or, an Israeli soprano who flew from Germany specially for the occasion.

Idan Raichel, who was performing for the first time in Dubai, is known for his musical venture called ‘The Idan Raichel Project’.

His Excellency, Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), commented: “The concert held on the sidelines of GITEX Technology Week not only highlighted the successful restart of Dubai’s events sector amid the pandemic but also underlines the strategic role that events can play in promoting cross-cultural understanding and cooperation.

Accompanying Maestro Bocelli was the Arabian Philharmonic, featuring musicians from the UAE and the United Kingdom, who flew in specially for the concert. Bocelli sang some of his most-loved songs, including La Donna e Mobile, O Soave Fanciulla, Amazing Grace, Nessun Dorma and Time to Say Goodbye.

Bocelli is currently launching his album ‘Believe’, which marks unity in light of the challenges that Covid-19 has brought to the world this year.

An image of his album ‘Believe’ had been projected on the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building.