Photos: Dubai Museum of the Future named among world's most beautiful

The National Geographic included the emirate's engineering marvel in its top 14 list.

Dubai’s Museum of the Future has been named as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world, listed by the National Geographic.

The Museum of the Future, an architectural marvel that sits at the bustling heart of Dubai, is set to become a new global landmark once complete.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, vice-chairman of the Board of Trustees and managing director of the Dubai Future Foundation, said the selection of the Dubai Museum of the Future as a major world icon, even before its completion, captures the UAE’s leading status in innovation, design and architecture.

“Dubai has established itself as a center for creativity, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The emirate’s ambitions are reflected in an engineering miracle like the Dubai Museum of the Future.”

Spanning an area of 30,000sqm, the seven-storey pillarless structure stands at 77 metres high. Its stainless-steel façade, which extends over 17,000 square metres, consists of 1,024 plates manufactured entirely by robots in a first-of-its-kind venture in the Middle East.

“The museum presents the UAE’s and the world’s gateway to the future with its design and latest technologies. The engineering icon positions Dubai as a testbed for emerging technologies and an exploration base for talents, inventors and creative professionals from all over the world to unravel the greatest challenges that will shape the future of humanity,” said Al Gergawi.

The stunning museum is illuminated by 14,000 metres of Arabic calligraphy designed by Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej and spelling out some of Sheikh Mohammed’s most iconic quotes. Among them are: “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone” and “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it... The future does not wait... The future can be designed and built today.”

A model for sustainability in creative design, the Dubai Museum of the Future is powered by 4,000 megawatts of solar energy produced by a station connected to the building, in collaboration with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Upon completion, the museum will be the first of its kind in the Middle East to obtain a Platinum Certification for Leadership in Environmental Energy and Design (LEED), the highest rating for green buildings in the world.

The park surrounding the museum contains 80 species of plants, equipped with a state-of-the-art intelligent and automatic irrigation system.

International Awards

The Dubai Museum of the Future is considered an unparalleled urban icon around the world. It won the Tikla International Building Award as a unique architectural model. There is no other building in the world constructed on superior technologies, thereby distinguishing it from other landmarks.

Autodesk Design Software stated that the Dubai Museum of the Future is one of the most innovative buildings in the world. The building was designed by engineer Sean Keila to offer visitors an interactive experience that is the first of its kind.

