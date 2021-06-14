Photos: Abu Dhabi’s largest fitness centre opens

The two-storey gym in Al Bahia features top-level jiu-jitsu training and offers specialised classes, including yoga and Zumba.

The largest fitness centre in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala Sports Center, is now open.

A collaboration between the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and Mubadala Investment Company, the two-storey sports facility was officially inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Situated in Al Bahia, on the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway, Mubadala Sports Center is home to top-level jiu-jitsu training, more than 200 pieces of the latest cardiovascular and resistance training equipment and offers specialised group fitness classes including spinning, yoga and Zumba. It was built as part of efforts to promote fitness and healthy lifestyle choices and take jiu-jitsu to the ‘next level’.

“With the committed support of Abu Dhabi’s leadership and our partners Mubadala, this new facility is a great addition to the local community, to the people of Abu Dhabi and our beloved sport of jiu-jitsu,” said Abdul Monem Al Hashemi, president of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations and senior vice-president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.

“The state-of-the art facility has all the equipment for those starting out on their fitness journey, right through to top-level athletes. We see this facility as another excellent vehicle to spread jiu-jitsu among our community and take the sport to the next level. The gym features the most advanced equipment and with top-class jiu-jitsu trainers making this their base, it is a great facility for our athletes to develop their strength, conditioning and technical ability.”

The new gym also has a dedicated women’s area and combat sports practice area.

The UAEJJF plans to open two more branches before the end of the year, in Dubai and Al Ain, respectively.

