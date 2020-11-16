Photos: Abandoned cars gathering dust towed off Abu Dhabi streets
Motorists told to keep vehicles clean to avoid a Dh3,000 fine
Ten vehicles that were left abandoned on the streets of Abu Dhabi for extended periods have been impounded. They were found dirty and gathering dust in public areas. The authorities have also issued 66 fines to owners of other vehicles for flouting municipal rules.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality inspectors also issued 43 warnings to motorists to clear their vehicles off the streets.
The violators were identified by municipal officials during a joint campaign with the Integrated Transport Centre to educate the community on the “importance of preserving the aesthetic appearance of the city”.
As per revised regulations, a three-day notice is given to owners of vehicles that are abandoned, instead of 14. If the vehicle is not removed within these three days, it is seized. The law applies to all vehicles, trailers, boats and machines.
The municipality called on all community members to keep their vehicles clean to avoid a fine of Dh3,000.
