Photos: Abandoned cars gathering dust towed off Abu Dhabi streets

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 16, 2020




Motorists told to keep vehicles clean to avoid a Dh3,000 fine

Ten vehicles that were left abandoned on the streets of Abu Dhabi for extended periods have been impounded. They were found dirty and gathering dust in public areas. The authorities have also issued 66 fines to owners of other vehicles for flouting municipal rules.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality inspectors also issued 43 warnings to motorists to clear their vehicles off the streets.

The violators were identified by municipal officials during a joint campaign with the Integrated Transport Centre to educate the community on the “importance of preserving the aesthetic appearance of the city”.

As per revised regulations, a three-day notice is given to owners of vehicles that are abandoned, instead of 14. If the vehicle is not removed within these three days, it is seized. The law applies to all vehicles, trailers, boats and machines.

The municipality called on all community members to keep their vehicles clean to avoid a fine of Dh3,000.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




