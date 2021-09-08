Photos: 12 facts as Dubai Metro turns 12 Staff Report Published on September 8, 2021 at 21.59

On the Metro’s 12th anniversary, here are 12 things you may not know about the city’s favourite transport means.

1 of 13 On 09-09-2009 at precisely 09.09.09pm, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tapped a card at the Dubai Metro — and the emirate’s transport landscape forever. On the Metro’s 12th anniversary, here are 12 things you may not know about the city’s favourite transport means.

2 of 13 >> 129 trains serve the metro lines: A whopping 129 trains serve both the Red and Green Lines on the Dubai Metro network and keep Dubai moving.

3 of 13 >> Carried 1.7 billion riders: Having plied 3 million trips from its inception until August this year, the Dubai Metro has transported a jaw-dropping 1.706 billion riders.

4 of 13 >> Biggest underground metro station: The newly-opened Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, which is part of Route 2020 is Dubai’s biggest underground metro station and can serve 11,555 riders per hour during peak times, and about 250,000 per day.

5 of 13 >> Dedicated radio link: The Dubai Metro boasts of a high-end radio system between the Metro and emergency services in the event of an emergency.

6 of 13 >> Completed 3 million journeys: Since its launch in 2009, the Dubai Metro has operated more than 3 million trips, until August this year.

7 of 13 >> Three-folds people mobility: Has also contributed to enhancing the share of public transport means in people mobility three folds from 6% in 2006 to as much as 18.1% in 2019.

8 of 13 >> Economic return: The economic return from each dirham spent on the Dubai Metro reached Dh 2.5 in 2020 and is expected to rise to Dh4.3 by 2030.

9 of 13 >> Enabled over 210 million passenger journeys: Over the past 12 years, the Dubai Metro, the lifeline of Dubai, has enabled over 210 million passenger journeys each year.

10 of 13 >> Dedicated Metro Police: Dubai is known for its efficient police force and is one of the safest cities in the world. The Dubai Metro too had a dedicated police force.

11 of 13 >> Cumulative benefits of Dh234 billion by 2030: With cumulative benefits of the metro up to the end of 2020 amounted to Dh115 billion, it is expected to reach Dh234 billion by 2030 against cumulative capital and operational costs of Dh 54 billion.

12 of 13 >> Over 3000 CCTV cameras: More than 3000 CCTV cameras are operational in trains and stations for safety and to monitor any security infringements.