Person of determination tries diving, thanks to Dubai Police

The Dubai Police met Mousa during a visit to a club for people of determination in Ajman.

Mousa Hussein Morad, a person of determination, has always thought about what it would be like to take a dive and explore underwater. Recently, his diving dreams came true, thanks to the Dubai Police.

The Dubai Police met Mousa when their delegation visited a club of people of determination in Ajman. When they learnt about his wish of a diving experience, they figured that, with their equipment and the experts in their team, they could turn it into reality.

The Ports Police Station and People of Determination Council at the Dubai Police went to work and provided Mousa with all the clothes and gears he needed as a first-time diver. Then, a member of the frogmen team guided him in the pool, taught him the basics of diving, and took the ‘dive’ with him.

Col Saeed Salem Saeed Al Madhani, acting director of the Port Police Station, said granting Mousa’s wish is part of their mission to bring happiness to all members of the community, including people of determination.

Mousa was extremely happy as he thanked the Dubai Police for making his dream come true.