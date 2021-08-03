Perseids meteor shower in UAE tomorrow: When, where and how to watch
Special events to be hosted in a desert majlis and at UAE’s highest mountain, where you could see up to 100 meteors in an hour.
A stunning meteor shower will peak tomorrow, and special events in the UAE will let you catch the celestial spectacle.
The Perseids, known for their fireballs and big explosions of bright light and colours that last longer, will peak on the night of Thursday, August 12.
Under ideal conditions, one may be able to see 60 to 100 meteors in an hour. It is produced by the comet Swift-Tuttle.
According to the Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG), the shower can be best viewed from a dark location after midnight. “Meteors will radiate from the constellation Perseus, but can appear anywhere in the sky,” DAG posted on its website.
Catch the heavenly show in a desert majlis
Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre will host a special sky watching event on Thursday, August 12, from 7pm to 1am.
The special event organised at the Mleiha campsite will include activities such as observation of moon and planets through professional telescopes; a presentation on astronomy and the Perseids meteor shower; and interactive sessions and quizzes.
The campsite will also have food and beverages and a majlis.
The standard package ticket cost will be Dh150 for adults and Dh100 for kids aged between five and 10 years. A special family offer for two adults and two children is available for Dh400.
Premium tickets cost Dh200 for adults, Dh150 for kids, and Dh550 for a family of two adults and two children.
Spot meteors from UAE’s highest mountain
The DAG will host a special event on August 12 at the top of the highest peak in the UAE, the Jebel Jais. The event will be on from 8pm to 4am.
You can catch sessions on moon telescope observation; Milky Way photography; sky mapping; Jupiter and Saturn observation; and naked-eye observation of the meteors.
Masks are mandatory and social distancing must be observed at all times.
