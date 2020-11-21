Para-athlete who flew from Bahrain to cycle in Dubai Ride

The 37-year-old fitness enthusiast who lost her right arm to a tumour when she was only eighteen months.

Bahraini para-triathlete Shaikha Al Shaiba flew from her country to “feel the energy and excitement” of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Shaikha is a 37-year-old fitness enthusiast who lost her right arm to a tumour when she was only eighteen months. But that didn’t stop her from pursuing her goals. An HR professional, she is also an inspiration to many people of determination who lack confidence due to their disability.

Taking part in the Dubai Ride 2020 on Friday, Shaikha rode around 18km on her bike during the Dubai Ride with only one hand as she does not like using the prosthetic arm. “I came here to participate in the Dubai Ride as I believe and support the cause behind it. I am grateful to the leaders of the UAE, especially Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, for organising such inspiring events that are inclusive in nature. I was amazed to see the number of people of determination who took part in the event and love the way how the community encouraged and cheered on us.”

Shaikha spends time on her physical fitness and is an avid swimmer, runner and a para-athlete who says that challenges make her stronger and she has learnt to live with them and set higher goals in order to grow. “Health and fitness are important and should not be taken for granted. I want to prove to the world that being differently-abled doesn’t make you any less capable. It is okay to fail but then you must learn to pick yourself up and try till you succeed. This is what I do and every time I feel stronger than the previous time,” she said.

A regular visitor to Dubai, Shaikha is set to fly back to Bahrain on Sunday.

