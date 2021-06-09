Pakistan’s UAE ambassador to hold virtual open house today

Envoy will listen to suggestions and grievances from community members

Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood will hold a virtual open house today (June 9) to listen to suggestions and grievances from community members in the UAE.

Any Pakistani community member who wishes to speak to the ambassador can attend the virtual meeting to convey his problems.

The “e-Khuli Kachehri” (virtual open house) will begin at 11am UAE time. People interested in attending the meeting can join through Zoom. The link is available on the embassy’s social media platforms.

Zoom meeting link details for E-Khuli Kachehri on Wednesday, 9 June 2021, 1100hrs (U.A.E. time) by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the U.A.E., H.E. Afzaal Mahmood:



Join Zoom Meeting:https://t.co/ZqvyG0qKBm



Meeting ID: 959 3908 6487

Passcode: 074820 pic.twitter.com/bASCFOYTOU — Pakistan Embassy UAE (@PakinUAE_) June 8, 2021

There are approximately 1.6 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE.

Pakistanis missions have been holding open houses quite frequently over the past couple of months after Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the country’s diplomats across the globe to look into diaspora’s problems.

