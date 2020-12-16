Pakistanis in UAE opt for digital account to pay bills back home

Roshan Digital Accounts and Naya Pakistan Certificates gain popularity, says official.

Pakistanis in the UAE and Gulf are opening Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) and buying Naya Pakistan Certificates in “large numbers”, a top official has said.

On December 10, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said inward remittances from overseas Pakistanis into the RDA rose to $7.7 million — their highest ever daily amount.

To date, total inward remittances into the RDA have reached $139.4 million, with $81 million invested in Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC).

The RDA was launched by the SBP to attract more remittances from overseas Pakistanis and to boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The account allows Pakistanis to remit money, pay utility bills, invest in stock markets and real estate, buy gifts back home and pay school fees.

“In the past two months, 50,000 RDA have been opened and the numbers are increasing with every passing day. On average, 700 accounts are being opened every day and the numbers reach up to 1,200 over the weekend,” Dr Reza Baqir, governor at the SBP, told media persons in Dubai recently.

Currently, eight banks have joined the central bank’s initiative.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also said that overseas Pakistanis are a “major asset” of the country and play a “key role” in stabilising its economy.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com