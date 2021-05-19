Pakistani, Belgian national win $1m each at Dubai Duty Free raffle

It was an early birthday gift for Gert, who has been participating in the raffle since 2017.

A Pakistani and a Belgian national became the latest dollar millionaires at the Dubai Duty Free raffle conduced at the Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

Waseem Ramzan, a Pakistani national based in Saudi Arabia, won $1 million in Series 358 with ticket number 4848, which he purchased online on April 14. Ramzan was unavailable for immediate comment.

Gert Maria Kloeck, a 42-year-old Belgian national based in Dubai, won $1 million in Series 359 with ticket number 2036, which he purchased online on May 12.

Kloeck, a regular participant in the promotion since 2017, is the father of two and works as a senior project manager.

A resident of Dubai for six years now, Kloeck, who will be turning a year older by the end of this month, exclaimed, “What an early birthday gift! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this unexpected surprise!”

Kloeck is the first Belgian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.