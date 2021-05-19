- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistani, Belgian national win $1m each at Dubai Duty Free raffle
It was an early birthday gift for Gert, who has been participating in the raffle since 2017.
A Pakistani and a Belgian national became the latest dollar millionaires at the Dubai Duty Free raffle conduced at the Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.
Waseem Ramzan, a Pakistani national based in Saudi Arabia, won $1 million in Series 358 with ticket number 4848, which he purchased online on April 14. Ramzan was unavailable for immediate comment.
Gert Maria Kloeck, a 42-year-old Belgian national based in Dubai, won $1 million in Series 359 with ticket number 2036, which he purchased online on May 12.
Kloeck, a regular participant in the promotion since 2017, is the father of two and works as a senior project manager.
A resident of Dubai for six years now, Kloeck, who will be turning a year older by the end of this month, exclaimed, “What an early birthday gift! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this unexpected surprise!”
Kloeck is the first Belgian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
-
News
UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued
Doctors urged to inform patients of the risks involved. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man fined Dh10,000 for WhatsApp insult
The plaintiff had asked for Dh100,000 as compensation. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Gang of 8 cuts through warehouse door,...
Employees discovered the break-in when they reported to work in the... READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE: How Grade 10 marks are calculated in UAE...
Based on their schools’ best CBSE results in previous years,... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: 25-year-old Emirati dies in Ajman road...
The young driver was found trapped inside his vehicle when the rescue ... READ MORE
-
News
Pakistani, Belgian national win $1m each at Dubai ...
It was an early birthday gift for Gert, who has been participating in ... READ MORE
-
News
Residents stay indoors as wild animal on the loose
News of the predator on the prowl went viral on social media in no... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,348 cases, 1,316 recoveries, 2...
More than 47.5 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE