Pakistan to seek individual trade deals with UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman
Bilateral negotiation to hopefully start within next 6-12 months, says Pakistani official
The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia and Oman, will be sought by Pakistan for individual trade deals, a Pakistani official said on Sunday, as talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council remain stalled.
The GCC, which includes those three countries plus Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, started free trade talks with Pakistan in 2004. It has not implemented a free trade deal since 2015.
Pakistani official Abdul Razak Dawood told Reuters on Sunday the South Asian nation hoped bilateral negotiations for preferential trade deals with the three Gulf Arab states would start in the next 6-12 months.
“We feel it is far better to do individual (deals) at the moment rather than with the GCC as a bloc,” he said in Dubai.
A preferential trade deal typically gives certain products preferential access such as by reducing or removing tariffs.
Dawood said the negotiations would cover a limited number of goods and would not be as comprehensive as a free trade agreement, though over time, the deals could be expanded if secured.
He did not say which goods Pakistan would seek to include.
The UAE announced this month it would seek broad economic agreements covering trade and investments with eight countries, including India, Britain and Turkey but not Pakistan.
Saudi, Emirati and Omani officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the Pakistani official’s comments.
Dawood, the commerce advisor to the prime minister, is in Dubai to assess preparations for Pakistan’s participation at the six-month Expo world fair being held there from next month.
He said Muslim-majority Pakistan would highlight safety and diversity at Expo, which he hoped would lead to an increase in tourists and investments in the South Asian nation.
This month, New Zealand’s cricket team pulled out of an upcoming tour of Pakistan over security concerns.
“We were not expecting something like this to happen and that is the type of perception that we have to overcome,” Dawood said.
-
Government
UAE Cabinet reshuffled: Meet the new ministers
Some of them are serving in the Cabinet for the first time, while... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 2 years jail, Dh500,000 fine for...
The offence can carry a monetary penalty of not less than Dh250,000,... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Universities record 25% surge in...
Experts say Dubai is a coveted study destination because of its... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Timelapse: How Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 5-lane drive-through PCR testing...
The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo 2020 operations ...
The mega event will begin its six-month run from October 1. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Man dies after guzzling 1.5 litres of carbonated...
He was believed to have no underlying health issues READ MORE
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Europe
La Palma Airport flights cancelled due to volcanic ash cloud
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline