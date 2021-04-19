News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Pakistan minister Qureshi meets UAE's Sheikh Nahyan in Abu Dhabi

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on April 19, 2021

He appreciated Sheikh Nahyan's special efforts to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, in Abu Dhabi and discussed various issues of mutual interests.

"Pakistan attaches great importance to decades-old fraternal relations with UAE and is committed to further strengthening them," Qureshi said.

He appreciated Sheikh Nahyan's special efforts to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

He thanked Sheikh Nahyan and the UAE leadership for its government's special care of the Pakistani community in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qureshi said Pakistan was focusing on its economic priorities as there are vast opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and various other sectors.

Sheikh Nahyan also lauded growing bilateral and fraternal relations between the two countries and indicated his full support for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interests.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210425&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429383&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 