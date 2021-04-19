- EVENTS
Pakistan minister Qureshi meets UAE's Sheikh Nahyan in Abu Dhabi
He appreciated Sheikh Nahyan's special efforts to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence, in Abu Dhabi and discussed various issues of mutual interests.
"Pakistan attaches great importance to decades-old fraternal relations with UAE and is committed to further strengthening them," Qureshi said.
He appreciated Sheikh Nahyan's special efforts to promote bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
He thanked Sheikh Nahyan and the UAE leadership for its government's special care of the Pakistani community in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Qureshi said Pakistan was focusing on its economic priorities as there are vast opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and various other sectors.
Sheikh Nahyan also lauded growing bilateral and fraternal relations between the two countries and indicated his full support for the promotion of bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interests.
