Pakistan foreign minister arrives in UAE on 3-day visit
UAE Foreign Ministry officials, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE receive FM at Dubai International airport.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in the UAE on Saturday afternoon for a three-day official visit to discuss bilateral and mutual interest issues with the senior UAE officials.
Upon arrival at Dubai International airport, senior officials of the UAE Foreign Ministry and Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE Afzal Mahmood received the foreign minister.
During the visit, Qureshi will meet Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and other senior UAE officials.
In these meetings, Pakistan foreign minister will discuss important regional and global issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the promotion of cooperation in multilateral fields.
During the visit, he will hold talks with local and international media representatives of the UAE and explain Pakistan's views on various regional and global issues.
Qureshi’s visit is a continuation of high-level contacts between Pakistan and the UAE.
The visit is expected to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE.
-
