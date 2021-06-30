Pakistan consulate Dubai launches mobile app for consular services

Pakistanis in UAE can apply for a range of consular services from the comfort of their homes.

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, has launched a new mobile application to provide a wide range of services to its community from the comfort of their homes in the UAE.

As per FM's VisonFO, & 1st in all our diplomatic Missions, Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali launched in the Consulate of Pakistan Mobile App “PakInDubai” providing Consular Services “on a click”. Apart from Passports/NADRA/Visa/Attestation related services, @ForeignOfficePk pic.twitter.com/0Uz8OiGQBq — Pakistan Consulate General Dubai (@PakinDubai_) June 30, 2021

The app provides access to all consular and welfare services ranging from attestation of documents, applications for visa, passport, National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop), information and facilitation about dead body transportation, legal advice among others.

Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, launched the mobile in the presence of local and Pakistani media at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai on Wednesday.

“Community can now take appointments for consular services via this application, check document requirements and fees etc. without visiting Consulate General of Pakistan. Applicants can also check the status of their documents through this application,” Ali said.

He said this facility will save their time and money and provide all services from the comfort of their homes.

Additional features of the mobile application include verification of UAE job letters and UAE visa for Pakistanis, information regarding land disputes in Pakistan, family matters and other government organisations for overseas Pakistanis in UAE.

The app can be downloaded from the website of Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai.

Ali said the consulate has also applied with Apple and Google to make the app available on their stores.

The app has been launched under the Vision Foreign Vision to digitalise the services for the country’s missions. This is the first app launched by any of the 188 Pakistani missions that works abroad.

“There will be some teething problems but we’ll try to provide convenience as much as we can. We invite all Pakistanis in the UAE to give us any suggestion that can further improve services,” he said.

The consul-general also revealed that the extension of the consulate’s main hall will be completed in 15 days which will be able to accommodate up to 50-60 more people.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com