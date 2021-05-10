Pakistan consul-general Dubai to host open house today

Pakistani missions will remain closed for 5 days for Eid Al Fitr from tomorrow.

Ahmed Amjad Ali, the Consul-General at the Pakistan Consulate Dubai, will hold an open house on Monday (May 10) to listen to the complaints and suggestions of community members in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The open house will be held digitally due to the prevalent Covid-19 outbreak.

Pakistani nationals living in Dubai and the Northern Emirates who wish to attend the open house can join the meeting at 2pm UAE time on Monday. The link for the virtual meeting is available on the consulate’s Twitter handle.

Topic: E-Khuli Kachehri

Time: May 10, 2021 02:00 PM Dubai Join



Meeting ID: 763 5030 7700

Passcode: 8dn0La



Afzaal Mahmood, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, had held a similar E-Khuli Kachehri (open house) for two hours on Thursday to listen to the diaspora's grievances.

These open houses are being organised in the UAE and other countries by the country’s missions abroad after Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan asked them to look into the diaspora’s problems.

Pakistani missions in the UAE will remain closed for five days for Eid-Al-Fitr, starting Tuesday, May 11.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi will remain closed from Tuesday to Saturday, May 11-15, on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr. The Embassy will re-open on Sunday, May 16, it said in a statement on its social media handle.

Similarly, the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai, will also remain closed on these dates. The Consulate General will also re-open on May 16. However, emergency cases will be processed during the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays, the statement added.

The holidays of the Pakistani missions are in line with the UAE government’s directive.

