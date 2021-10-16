Paediatric emergency services to be moved from Latifa, Dubai hospitals to Al Jalila
The shift will come into effect starting Wednesday
Paediatric emergency services at Latifa Hospital for Women and Children and Dubai Hospital will be transferred to Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Saturday.
All emergency services will be shifted to Al Jalila starting Wednesday, October 20.
“The move aims to provide specialised paediatric services to children under one roof as well as provides Dubai and Latifa Hospital an opportunity to focus on further developing and expanding their services,” the DHA said in a Press release.
Recently, paediatric surgery, endocrinology and neurology services were also transferred from Latifa and Dubai hospitals to Al Jalila Hospital. The aim is to transfer paediatric services across DHA hospitals in Dubai to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.
“The decision was taken after detailed studies from specialists and experts in the field as well as after findings from hospitals that concluded that the integration would help best utilise the modern equipment and techniques available, as well as further develop and expand specialized health services. The decision aims to further enhance preventive and curative paediatric care in Dubai,” a statement from the healthcare provider said.
