Over 7,000 violations registered against cyclists in Dubai
The Dubai Police have seized 454 bicycles for violating rules
The Dubai Police registered 7,031 violations against cyclists since the beginning of 2021, an officer has said.
A number of cyclists have been exposed to serious accidents and injuries as a result of negligence and non-compliance with safety rules, said Col Jumaa bin Suwaidan, acting director of General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police. Some were found cycling beyond designated lanes and tracks.
Col Suwaidan pointed out that the Dubai Police have seized 454 bicycles in Deira and Bur Dubai for violating law.
“Seventy-seven of these bicycles were seized in Jumeirah, 32 on Sheikh Zayed Road, 26 in Al Barsha, 22 in Al Satwa, 20 on Umm Suqeim Road, 16 in Al Jaffiliya, 14 in Al Karama, eight in Discovery Gardens, eight on Al Khail Road, six bicycles on Al Wasl Road, and one bicycle each on December 2nd and Mohammed bin Zayed roads,” Col Suwaidan explained.
He also confirmed that 55 bicycles were confiscated in Al Muraqqabat, 35 in Al Qusais, 46 in Al Rashidiya, and 87 in Naif neighbourhoods.
