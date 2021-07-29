Over 10,000 participate in UAE's summer social platform to enhance individual skills

A series of initiatives and events are being organised within the Agriculture Hub in conjunction with the professional development hub and will continue till August 26.

More than 10,000 people, half of them students from various schools across the country, are taking part in the UAE's 'Summer Social Platform' aimed at enhancing individual skills in agriculture and other fields and to promote the culture of volunteering.

The first week of the platform launched by the Ministry of Community Development kicked off early this week with the title "Our Summer is Recovering” under the theme "Community Safety is a Shared Responsibility".

The Agriculture Hub targets children aged above six and all members of the community through five programmes, which stimulate the participation of the whole family.

Virtual events have been organised throughout this week by the ministry at 11am every day highlighting agriculture and sustainability programmes including the basics of agriculture, types and time of horticulture according to seasons, irrigation and fertilisation, importance of agriculture, organic agriculture in the UAE and innovative agriculture programmes.

The professional development hub features the Toastmasters Program, which includes practical training in speech and presentation skills, how to influence others confidently and effectively, the power of voice and body language, theatre, presentation, evaluation and dialogue.

The hub targets children aged between 13 and 17 and will run until August 26 through 15 educational workshops being implemented every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4pm to 6pm.

Saeed Al Khateri, head of the Summer Social Platform at the ministry said the platform includes a set of remote programmes, initiatives and events in the context of adhering to the directives and strategies of the UAE government regarding the recovery plan of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ministry is implementing those events with nine ministries, the private sector and entities all over the UAE to reflect the ministry's vision of a stable family and a cohesive society,” he said.

The platform provides 60 training programmes and interactive field and virtual workshops for different age groups, as well as a range of initiatives being implemented "remotely" and on ground, opening the way for wide participation among the community members.

Al Khatri emphasised on its importance as it promotes the investment of leisure time during the summer vacation and stimulate family participation in an atmosphere of happiness and positivity.

“The summer social platform addresses all groups, especially children, which allows each family to choose from a range of projects and initiatives, foremost being programmes and projects related to agriculture hub, since they are usually popular in the community and support the involvement of many family members who are interested in home gardening and agriculture in general,” he said.

Students, parents and various members of the community can access and join the programmes and events according to their scheduled dates and timings through the ministry’s website www.mocd.gov.ae or Call Centre (800623).

