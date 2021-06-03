- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Operation Smile UAE offers free surgeries for people with cleft conditions
The surgeries will take place over three days starting June 4
Patients with cleft conditions can now avail of free surgery under an initiative by the Operation Smile UAE foundation, from June 4-6 at Healthpoint, Abu Dhabi.
As part of its sixth campaign, Operation Smile UAE had held three screening sessions to determine patients eligible for surgery.
The operations will take place over three days, and 10 patients, aged six months to 39 years, will receive surgeries for their cleft conditions.
A team of 32 medical volunteers, including surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and paediatricians will be donating their time to the mission.
Operation Smile UAE medical volunteers will be working alongside volunteers from Healthpoint. Six student volunteers from the Student Programmes initiative are also participating to assist with paperwork and family care.
The latest campaign is being held in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and Healthpoint.
This initiative was established in January 2011, under the patronage of Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Gang of six jailed for forcing women into...
They chat with women on Facebook and offer them bogus jobs. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Indian businessman pays Dh500k, saves man on ...
The 45-year-old had been languishing in jail awaiting capital... READ MORE
-
News
Ajman varsity holds drive-thru graduation ceremony
Parents, siblings, friends and relatives chauffeured graduates to the ... READ MORE
-
Government
For UAE workers, midday break is a 'life-saver'...
Employers must provide a clear schedule to inform workers of their... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid safety rules: Dubai Police issue 10,745...
The offences included failure to wear face masks in public and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,989 Covid-19 cases, 1,960...
The total number of cases in UAE as on June 3 are 576,947. READ MORE
-
News
Top UAE part-time jobs: Here's how much you can...
There is plenty of demand for part-time workers, especially during... READ MORE
-
News
Filipino delivery rider wins Dh1m in Dubai's...
He couldn't sleep all night and even had to check his blood pressure. READ MORE
News
Indian-origin engineer gets UAE Golden Visa