Operation Smile UAE offers free surgeries for people with cleft conditions

The surgeries will take place over three days starting June 4

Patients with cleft conditions can now avail of free surgery under an initiative by the Operation Smile UAE foundation, from June 4-6 at Healthpoint, Abu Dhabi.

As part of its sixth campaign, Operation Smile UAE had held three screening sessions to determine patients eligible for surgery.

The operations will take place over three days, and 10 patients, aged six months to 39 years, will receive surgeries for their cleft conditions.

A team of 32 medical volunteers, including surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, and paediatricians will be donating their time to the mission.

Operation Smile UAE medical volunteers will be working alongside volunteers from Healthpoint. Six student volunteers from the Student Programmes initiative are also participating to assist with paperwork and family care.

The latest campaign is being held in cooperation with the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi and Healthpoint.

This initiative was established in January 2011, under the patronage of Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.