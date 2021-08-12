One year of Abraham Accords: Everyone wins with peace, says Israeli Head of Mission to UAE

Eitan Na'eh, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Israel said he hoped other countries would join the agreement as well.

Israel will continue to pursue expanding the Abraham Accords, said Eitan Na'eh, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Israel to the UAE.

"We would like to see other countries joining," he pointed out. "I think this is the vision. This is what the Abrahamic Accords is all about – it is to have this kind of model in relationships that is being developed with the UAE and to expand to other countries. I think this is important because it will create a momentum that will bring others to join."

He added: "The club is an open one. Others are invited. It may take some time, but peace-making is a game where everybody wins."

Na'eh said his country is reaching out to different nations in the hope of forging successful normalisation of relations similar to what the UAE and Israel now enjoy.

"We are talking to everybody, even those who we do not have diplomatic relations with; I hope they join the bandwagon," he noted. "And that their people, like the Emiratis will learn about tolerance, accepting others and learn about the other's point of view."

"You do not necessarily have to agree on everything. That does not happen, we can all have our own views. That is what we are working for. I think that summarises what we're trying to do."