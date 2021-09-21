News
On the food trail: Dubai cafe culture

By David Light

Published on September 21, 2021 at 12.03

Where in the city can you find a unique cuppa today?

Aspen. A sophisticated afternoon tea awaits at this Kempinski, MOE café with scones loaded with Devonshire cream and preserves, cucumber sandwiches and delicious miniature pastries accompanied by the finest tea and coffee. It’s on daily from 3pm to 6pm for Dh175.
Mama Rita’s at Starbucks. Mama Rita’s famed ‘Fresh Fruit Paradise’ is now available in Starbucks stores across the UAE. The classic combo of a coffee paired with Mama Rita’s FFP is a match-made in, well… paradise!
Just Vegan. Being vegan has never been easy… until now. Just Vegan has opened its doors in Jumeirah and is offering any coffee on their menu at Dh9, one coffee and two refills for Dh12 and one coffee and three refills at for Dh15.
Jones The Grocer. Born in Sydney in 1996, Jones the Grocer initially began as a passion project to spread good coffee around the world. To celebrate its silver jubilee the UAE team will be giving back, offering you the chance to win staycations and experiences by sharing your favourite memories on their social channels until November.
L’Occitane Café. Love homemade crêpes and signature bites? In France, serving afternoon tea dates back to the 18th century. At L’Occitane Café, this tradition is reinvented every weekday afternoon. Mini sandwiches, macarons or éclairs, there is something for every taste at Dh149 for two people.
