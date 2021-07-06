NRIs from Kerala crowdsource Dh9 million to buy Zolgensma to treat child's spinal muscular atrophy
Earlier this year, another child in Mumbai was administered the world's most expensive drug.
Farisha Abid remembers that day in March very clearly.
P.K. Rafiq, an electrician, who had earlier worked in an Arabian Gulf nation, but was back in his hometown, Mattool in Kerala, was crying disconsolately when he met her.
Rafiq did not have a steady source of income and was dependent on daily work to make both ends meet.
But what had stunned him was that his 18-month-old son was suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare hereditary disease caused by a missing gene or the deficiency of a functional survival motor neuron gene. The lack of the neuron can result in paralysis, severe muscle weakness and loss of movement.
His daughter, Afrah, 15, has also been diagnosed with the same ailment.
About two years ago, the US’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Onasemnogene Abeparvovec, which is now sold under the brand Zolgensma, a gene therapy medication used to treat SMA, but it is priced exorbitantly.
The world’s most expensive drug sells for around Dh9 million in India, making it impossible for a man on the street to buy it.
Farisha, who is president of Mattul gram panchayat, a rural administrative body, and is also a schoolteacher, was stunned when she heard Rafiq’s woes.
“We decided to set up a committee to help Rafiq,” she told Khaleej Times. “We focused on teamwork and decided to reach out to people from Kerala living around the globe.”
Non-resident Indians (NRIs) from Kerala, which is the country’s southernmost state, in the Arabian Gulf, Europe, the US and other parts of the world were approached, asking them to contribute funds for the import of the drug.
Soon, money started pouring in from all over the world and within six days, the Dh9 million target had been achieved.
“We had a lot of NRI organisations calling us from the Arabian Gulf, seeking details about the funding,” said Farisha.
“We’re flooded with calls from all over the world and the amount was raised in less than a week,” she added. After the target was overshot and Dh10 million piled up in the special bank account, Farisha and the other volunteers urged people to stop sending money.
Rafiq is extremely happy with the response of people from around the globe. He never expected such an overwhelming response from his compatriots.
Of course, it will take some more time for the drug to be brought to India.
Fortunately, it has to be administered before the child turns two, so the pressure from that front is not there.
Lawmakers in the lower house of India’s Parliament and Kerala legislative assembly have been approached to ensure that the drug can be imported soon, Farisha said.
Incidentally, another child in Mumbai was administered Zolgensma for treating SMA earlier this year.
The parents of Teera Kamat, the child, started a crowdfunding campaign and raised the money for the drug. And at their request, the Indian government also waived Dh3 million in Goods and Services Taxes (GST) for importing the drug from the US.
“Zolgensma has definitely changed our lives for the better,” her parents said on Instagram last week. “Teera has a very long journey ahead, and as they say, slow and steady wins the race.”
The parents said they can comfortably pinch Teera’s pink chubby cheeks.
“A double chin is very much evident (hurray for weight gain!). Teera can stay comfortably without ventilator support for a few minutes. Her secretions have reduced, and she has started swallowing her own saliva. Which has prompted us to feed her orally – and she has started to swallow a few spoonsful of semi-solid food. She seems to absolutely love it,” they added excitedly.
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Woman on trial for trying to smuggle 1.5kg ...
The accused was busted at the DXB in April, Dubai Police records show. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy, humid day ahead; blowing dust...
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44°C to... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Now, Golden Visas for high school toppers
The move is in appreciation of the efforts of outstanding pupils. READ MORE
-
Education
CBSE’s assessment scheme: UAE school...
It was a welcome decision, they said, stressing that it will ensure... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,552 cases, 1,518 recoveries, 4...
More than 59.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Etihad call centres swamped by travel queries
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has asked passengers to call only if... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 out of 10 residents prefer digital banking ...
44% willing to switch to a different bank due to poor customer... READ MORE
-
Americas
Debris thought to be from missing Russian plane...
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program