Now, star-rate your driving instructor in Dubai

Driving students can rate their instructors on the Dubai Drive app

Driving students in Dubai can now rate the performance of their instructors, it was announced on Sunday. These ratings will help improve the performance of instructors at driving schools licensed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The ratings can be given on the Dubai Drive app at the end of driving lessons.

“This star-based rating will encourage instructors to improve the quality of training and the overall deliverables. It will also reflect on the annual assessment of the driving instructor,” said Mansour Al Falasi, director of drivers training, Licensing Agency, RTA.

“The RTA is keen to engage community members, including service beneficiaries such as trainee drivers, in improving its services. Feedback and views of these learners will contribute to the betterment of the training process. It will also improve the performance of driving instructors, and enhance road safety,” he added.

From January to September, driving instructors in Dubai have imparted 1.68 million theoretical and practical training hours. About 73,627 students applied for driving licences during this period.

Driving institutes in the emirate have about 2,000 learning vehicles and employ over 2,300 driving instructors and trial examiners.

