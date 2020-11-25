Now, report job dispute via new call centre in UAE

Officials are available at the call centre 24/7 and can respond to complaints in 20 different languages.

A call centre has been launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) where UAE workers with employment issues or those embroiled in disputes with their employers can report their complaints and seek help.

Mohsen Al Nasi, acting assistant undersecretary for inspection affairs at the Mohre said on Wednesday that the ministry's new call centre toll free number is 80060, where people can lodge labour complaints and residence law violators.

“Officials are available at the call centre 24/7 and can respond to complaints in 20 different languages,” pointed out Al Nasi.

“There is a very transparent and convenient procedure to complain through Mohre. Once you file a complaint, the department looks into the issue, communicates with both the parties and resolves the dispute.”

The official was speaking during a virtual forum titled 'A Nation Without Violators', which was organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

Al Nasi noted that there are specific laws in the UAE to protect the rights of both the employees and employers and to prevent illegal workers.

“If an employee experiences unfair treatment at work, he or she can report it through Mohre,” underlined Al Nasi.

Check on illegal residents

“Employers must ensure that they adhere to the labour laws and avoid recruiting those staying illegally in the country,” Al Nasi pointed out.

He explained that the ministry carries out inspection campaigns on different firms to ensure that they don't employ illegal workers.

The ministry officials also visit the company in case there are reports of rows between employers and their employees to find out a patch-up.

The Mohre is also conducting a slew of awareness campaigns to educate labourers about their rights and duties.

Colonel Ali Al Shamsi, director of the department of combating infiltrators at Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police, in coordination with the other government authorities, were working hard to ensure that residence visa violators don't overstay or get jobs.

“We are trying to check illegal residents through various measures by conducting regular inspection campaigns across the emirate to crackdown on such violators,” pointed out Al Shamsi.

Authorities advised people staying illegally in the country to avail of the ongoing UAE visa amnesty scheme which ends on December 31, to legalise their status or leave the country without having to pay fines.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com