News
Logo
 
HOME > News

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks Iran

Wam/Dubai
Filed on November 29, 2020
File photo

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits south Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck south Iran at a depth of 10km at 8.24am on Sunday.

The UAE's National Centre of Meterology (NCM) National Seismic Network confirmed that no tremors were felt in the country.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201128&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129020&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 