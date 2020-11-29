No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks Iran
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits south Iran
An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale struck south Iran at a depth of 10km at 8.24am on Sunday.
The UAE's National Centre of Meterology (NCM) National Seismic Network confirmed that no tremors were felt in the country.
-
Government
Emirates ID, UAE passport designs to change
The current passports and Emirates IDs will be replaced in phases. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai expat threatens to destroy restaurant if...
The 40-year-old accused threatened to destroy the place entirely,... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man fined Dh10k for filing bogus cop complaint...
He had claimed she kidnapped their daughters and housemaid READ MORE
-
News
UAE National Day: Free parking announced in Abu...
Motorists have been reminded to adhere to Mawaqif regulations and not ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews