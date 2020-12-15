Nine trekkers stuck in UAE valley rescued

The RAK Police had to walk for up to 13 hours to find them.

Another group of trekkers lost their way in Ras Al Khaimah and were found in the deep valley of Wadi Naqb in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said.

The search and rescue operations of the Ras Al Khaimah Police had to walk for 13 hours to find the nine missing trekkers, said Brig Dr Mohammed Al Humaidi, director-general of the Central Operations Department. The authorities also had to seek the help of local residents who know the valley’s terrain.

“The operations started on Monday and continued until the early hours of Tuesday because of the valley’s steep terrain,” the officer said.

The police found the Arab and Asian trekkers exhausted after being stranded in the valley for long hours. The group immediately received first aid and was taken to the nearest hospital.

This winter season, the RAK Police’s search and rescue teams have become busier than usual as more trekkers have started exploring outdoors. Unfortunately, many of them fail to fully prepare for their adventures.

On Monday, two European tourists had to be airlifted to a hospital after suffering injuries during their trek. In previous weeks, several others had to be rescued — including one who fainted during a trek, another who broke his leg, and a family of five who got stuck on a mountain.

The authorities have repeatedly warned all trekkers and climbers to avoid mountainous areas which are hard to reach. “It’s best to go trekking at areas which are close to public roads and can be reached easily.”

Climbers ought to inform the authorities about their activities, whereabouts and the number of people they are with. They should also check official websites and get up-to-date information on local climbing sites.

All mountain goers, tourists and workers are highly urged to be more cautious at these areas and take all precautionary measures.

“All staff rescuers are not only provided with the latest search and rescue equipment but go through regular training as well to be alert for rescue missions round the clock,” the officer added.

