New Zealand lauds UAE’s cooperation in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan
UAE has expressed constant keenness to provide support and extend a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries.
New Zealand Defence Minister has lauded the UAE’s support in evacuating New Zealand nationals from Afghanistan.
The move underscores the deep-rooted, friendly ties between the two countries, he said.
Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE's Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received a phone call regarding the same today, from Peeni Henare, Minister of Defence of New Zealand.
The two ministers discussed cooperation and joint action between the UAE and New Zealand in defence and military affairs, and touched upon regional issues of common interest.
They also reviewed means to further develop bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.
Al Bowardi, during the call, stressed on UAE's "constant keenness and readiness to provide all forms of support and extend a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries to support international efforts in enhancing security and stability".
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man uses cop's lost driving licence for 5...
The accused was caught by the police after he committed a traffic... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh40,000 for assaulting...
The plaintiff said the man had beaten her up badly after a family... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000...
Police said they were tipped off by a source about the criminal... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Visitor on trial for trafficking 4.5kg of...
The criminal laboratory confirms that the leaves in the container are ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Visa on arrival suspended for some with US,...
Etihad support staff confirms in tweet on Monday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,060 cases, 1,659 recoveries, 4...
More than 72.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Over 100 families in Ajman get free fuel
As many as eight fuel trucks distributed fuel to needy families in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Firefighters tackle massive fire on boat
The blaze spread quickly due to winds. READ MORE
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school