New York State declares December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day

The announcement was made by Dubai-born Senator Kevin Thomas.

New York State has declared December 2, 2021, as “Emirati Day” to mark the UAE’s 50th anniversary of nationhood.

The announcement was made by Senator Kevin Thomas of New York State.

“I'm honoured to stand and introduce this legislative resolution to commemorate the 50th Independence Day of the UAE by declaring December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day in New York State,” Thomas said while addressing the Senate.

Abdalla Shaheen, Consul-General of the UAE in New York, thanked Thomas for passing the resolution.

Born in Dubai, Thomas immigrated to New York with his family at the age of 10 in 1995.

Proud to join His Excellency Consul General @AbdallaShaheen at the @UAEinNYC to present a legislative resolution in honor of the #UAE's 50th Anniversary declaring December 2, 2021 as #EmiratiDay in #NewYork State! pic.twitter.com/hnFbFrCJYN — Senator Kevin Thomas (@SenKevinThomas) June 15, 2021

“The time I left the country (UAE), it was modernising and emerging as an economic and tourist hub in the region,” the Senator said in his speech, during which he shared the UAE's rich history and how it came into being.

Thank you to my dear friend @KevinThomasNY for passing a resolution in honor of the #UAE's 50th Anniversary by declaring December 2, 2021, as #EmiratiDay in #NewYork State! pic.twitter.com/vRbgSCqTNw — Abdalla Shaheen (@AbdallaShaheen) June 15, 2021

He also reflected on how the country forged ahead and became a regional economic hub.

“The UAE has a rich history rooted in trade and tied to Islam… Today, the UAE is a modern oil-exporting country with a highly-diversified economy, with Dubai in particular developing into a global city and a hub for tourism, retail and finance and home to the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, the Palm Islands and other architectural wonders,” he said.

Presented to my good friend @AbdallaShaheen a NYS Resolution proclaiming December 2 as Emirati Day as the U.A.E. celebrates it's 50th Independence Day in 2021. @UAEinNYC Congratulations pic.twitter.com/wUvwngKqov — Senator Kevin Thomas (@KevinThomasNY) June 15, 2021

“The National Day, which is celebrated on December 2 each year, commemorates the founding of the UAE," he said. "But this year, it's a very different type of celebration because the country will be celebrating its 50th Independence Day. President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan proclaimed 2021 as the 50th year, which represents a defining moment in the country’s history.”

From business to trade to fashion to education, New York has had strong ties with the UAE, the Senator said. It is one of the most popular destinations for Emirati students who are pursuing higher education. It is also one of the top five exporting states to the UAE, supporting thousands of American jobs annually.

“I'm pleased to have the opportunity to recognise this important event by declaring December 2, 2021, as Emirati Day in the state of New York. And congratulations to the UAE as well,” Thomas added.

