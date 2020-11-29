New UAE training initiative to hone kids’ talents in space sciences
'Young aspiring astronauts can enjoy the Astronaut Training Camp by participating in six different activities'
With the growing interest of space programmes in the UAE, experiential play museums are turning their focus on honing little astronauts to become space scientists of the future.
“Young aspiring astronauts can enjoy the Astronaut Training Camp by participating in six different activities. These activities help re-imagine interactive play environments. It propels holistic development through its carefully curated activities, inspiring a new generation of explorers,” said Suraj Mulani, co-founder of Oli Oli UAE museum, that houses the camp.
Eleven-year-old Amatullah Ariswala, who has already been a participant of the programme, said: “We not only had a chance to explore some amazing space-related games but also got to feel and experience what it takes to be an astronaut. I enjoyed the camp and intend to go back again with my friends during the National Day holidays.”
Ten-year-old Mohammed Matheranwala said: “The new astronaut camp is superb. It expands our horizon and encourages our curiosity. I have a keen interest in things related to space and I am so glad I had a chance to explore this first-hand here. This is something I had always wanted to try.”
Deepti Nair, who visited the camp with her four-year-old, said: “My son loved the space camp. Simulations are an integral part of the space camp experience. Children can learn to challenge themselves and the process of learning itself becomes fun. I feel if you introduce these things to children at an early age, then they eventually develop a knack for it which can enable them to be oriented towards space studies in the future — that’s a major focus of the UAE now.”
nandini@khaleejtimes.com
