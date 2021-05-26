New tech to detect Covid violations at some Abu Dhabi schools

The tech utilises motion sensors and facial recognition for crowd management

New technology rolled out in Abu Dhabi will help detect violations of Covid safety measures in some schools.

The tech will signal disruptive behaviour or bullying, as well as track compliance to health standards.

The technology will be piloted at Al Ain’s Jabel Hafeet School for the new academic year in September. The technology will be delivered by a network of advanced IP motion sensors integrated across the school’s existing CCTV infrastructure.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education & Knowledge (ADEK) announced on Wednesday that the system uses artificial intelligence (AI) and ‘smart school’ technology. It will be implemented across 15 charter schools in partnership with SenseTime.

The tech utilises motion sensors, facial recognition technology, crowd management monitoring and augmented reality features to secure safer and healthier school environments.

In addition to negating unlawful entry to schools, the technology will manage attendance of registered students, teachers and staff when they enter and leave the campus.

By utilising facial recognition technology, the technology will also aid adherence to social distancing protocols by monitoring the number of people in restricted areas such as labs, dining hall, corridors, waiting areas and the auditorium.

With the system also enabling contactless access control to maintain a safe and hygienic environment across the school, additional features cater for people tracking, companion analysis, crowd management and heat-map technology to identify areas and people in contact with a potential Covid-19 case.

The technology can also identify student behaviour to enhance bullying prevention efforts.

Khuloud Al Dhaheri, ADEK’s Executive Director Education Partnerships Sector, said: “With the charter schools mandate focused on student centricity, our goal is to constantly enhance and positively impact school environments and operations. Schools are inherently complex environments due to multiple sub-environments co-existing in one setting.

“We also cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to the wellbeing, health and safety of our students; so the integration and implementation of AI-driven smart technology is an obvious choice due to its cost-effectiveness and availability.”